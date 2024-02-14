Brain teaser: Can you solve this basic probability puzzle?

Maths may not be everyone’s cup of tea, however, if it is yours, we have just the brain teaser for you. In this puzzle, you need to make use of probability to reach the final solution. Are you up for the challenge? This puzzle was shared on Instagram.

This brain teaser was shared on Instagram by the handle ‘Wall Street Oasis’. It features the question, “Two normal coins, one fake coin with both sides are heads. Toss one coin you got heads, what's that probability of tossing the same coin and getting heads again?” (Also Read: Brain teaser: Is your IQ good enough to solve this puzzle in 10 seconds or less?)

Can you solve this?

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on a few days ago. Since being shared, it has received over 700 likes and numerous comments. Many people took to the comments section of the post to share their answers.

Check out what people said about it here:

An individual said, “0.625. Assuming that the fake coin has heads on both sides."

A second said, "75%. There are six sides you could have gotten in the first flip, four of which are heads. Since you have heads, and two of the four heads are on the trick coin, there’s a 50% chance you got the trick coin. If it’s a trick coin, there’s 100% odds of getting heads again, and if it’s not, there’s 50% odds of getting heads again. Since each scenario is equally likely, we average them and get 75% odds of heads on the second flip."

A third added, "5/6. 2/3 of the time it will be from the all-heads coin, and 1/3 of the time you will still have a 50% chance of getting heads."