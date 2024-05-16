 Brain teaser: What travels around the world and stays in one corner? | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Brain teaser: What travels around the world and stays in one corner?

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 16, 2024 05:01 PM IST

Brain teaser: Do you have what it takes to solve this puzzle?

Brain teasers are a fun way to challenge oneself and sharpen one’s mind. Solving puzzles brings a sense of accomplishment, which boosts confidence for many. Do you love solving brain teasers, too? We have one that has left people scratching their heads. Do you think you can solve it in seconds? This challenge is about naming that object that travels the world and also stays in the corner.

Brain teaser: What do you think is the correct answer? (X/@SAL438245)
Brain teaser: What do you think is the correct answer? (X/@SAL438245)

The viral puzzle is posted on X by a user of the microblogging platform Stephanie Loves. The user posted a small video that shows the puzzle.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also Read: Brain Teaser: Can you determine the correct order in which these cars should move?

You have 10 seconds to solve this brain teaser…

Since being shared a few days ago, the post has accumulated nearly 9,000 views - and the numbers are still increasing. The share has further collected close to 50 likes. While some tried guessing the answer, others took the route of hilarity to express that they had failed to crack the puzzle.

What did X users say about this puzzle?

“Good only congrats,” praised an X user.

“I am late to the party... and I saw the answer in the comment, but I was thinking about cameras,” added another.

“No idea. Well, I know after looking in the comments, lol,” confessed a third.

Also Read: Brain Teaser: Can you find out what is wrong with this picture? You have five seconds to do so

“Haha, I almost forgot about letters and stamps today,” wrote a fifth. The original poster replied, “Good job, You got it. Stamp”.

Earlier, another brain teaser left people surprised. The puzzle challenged people to come up with the correct code to unlock a lock. There were also clues provided to assist the players in decoding the answer.

What are your thoughts on this brain teaser about the object? How long did it take you to solve it?

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now! : The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Trisha Sengupta

    Trisha Sengupta is a journalist at Hindustan Times, adept at crafting compelling narratives spanning human interest, trending topics, science, viral news, and social media trends.

News / Trending / Brain teaser: What travels around the world and stays in one corner?

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On