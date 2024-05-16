Brain teaser: What travels around the world and stays in one corner?

Brain teasers are a fun way to challenge oneself and sharpen one’s mind. Solving puzzles brings a sense of accomplishment, which boosts confidence for many. Do you love solving brain teasers, too? We have one that has left people scratching their heads. Do you think you can solve it in seconds? This challenge is about naming that object that travels the world and also stays in the corner. Brain teaser: What do you think is the correct answer? (X/@SAL438245)

The viral puzzle is posted on X by a user of the microblogging platform Stephanie Loves. The user posted a small video that shows the puzzle.

You have 10 seconds to solve this brain teaser…

Since being shared a few days ago, the post has accumulated nearly 9,000 views - and the numbers are still increasing. The share has further collected close to 50 likes. While some tried guessing the answer, others took the route of hilarity to express that they had failed to crack the puzzle.

What did X users say about this puzzle?

“Good only congrats,” praised an X user.

“I am late to the party... and I saw the answer in the comment, but I was thinking about cameras,” added another.

“No idea. Well, I know after looking in the comments, lol,” confessed a third.

“Haha, I almost forgot about letters and stamps today,” wrote a fifth. The original poster replied, “Good job, You got it. Stamp”.

Earlier, another brain teaser left people surprised. The puzzle challenged people to come up with the correct code to unlock a lock. There were also clues provided to assist the players in decoding the answer.

What are your thoughts on this brain teaser about the object? How long did it take you to solve it?