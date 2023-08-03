Bride and groom’s performance to Bole Chudiyan wins hearts

A video of a bride and groom dancing to Bole Chudiyan has been gaining traction on Instagram and is inspiring people to dance along. The song is from the 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G). It is picturised on Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan, who start the festivities. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol quickly followed them and were joined by Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya Bachchan. Bride and groom set the dance floor on fire with their amazing performance to Bole Chudiyan. (Instagram/@weddingz.in)

“This bride and groom duo is giving us a major couple goal,” reads the caption of the video shared on the Instagram page ‘Weddingz.in’.

The video shows the bride in a green embellished lehenga while the groom can be seen wearing a black sherwani, dancing to Bole Chudiyan. As their performance comes to a close, the guests in attendance can be heard cheering and applauding for the couple.

Watch the bride and groom dancing to Bole Chudiyan below:

Since being shared five days ago on Instagram, the video has accumulated over 1.7 lakh views and close to 10,000 likes. The share has also prompted many to leave their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to this dance video of a bride and a groom:

“Treat to eyes,” posted an individual. Another added, “Awesome,” wrote another. A third commented, “Wow superb.” Some even dropped heart emoticons in the comments section after watching the video.

