Bride joins brother to recreate dance from their childhood. Watch

Social media is filled with posts that show people recreating their childhood memories. This brother and sister followed the trend but with a sweet twist of their own. They recreated a dance video from their childhood, and that too during the sister’s wedding. The video shows them dancing to the song Nach Baliye. The image shows a brother dancing with her sister on her wedding day. (Instagram/@theweddingshowbiz_22)

The video is posted on the Instagram page of a wedding choreography agency called The Wedding Showbiz. “With every step they took, their bond became stronger,” the agency wrote as they shared the video.

The clip opens to show a man dressed in a suit initiating the performance. Once he starts, the bride and his sister, wearing a beautiful blue lehenga, gets up from her seat and joins him. The duo then dances to the song Nach Baliye from the film Bunty Aur Babli. As the video progresses, a small portion of the screen also shows the dance clip they recreated from their childhood.

Take a look at this beautiful dance video of the brother and sister:

The video was shared three days ago. Since being posted, it has collected close to 8.8 lakh views and counting. The share has also received more than 86,000 views. People posted varied comments expressing their joy after watching the video. A few also reacted using heart emoticons.

Also Read: Brother and sister stun people with their energetic dance

What did Instagram users say about this dance video?

“Amazing beyond words, recreation is really a great emotion,” praised an Instagram user. “They remind me of Ross and Monica, such a beautiful sibling bond,” shared another. “I love the childhood video,” added a third. “In the end, only goosebumps!” joined a fourth. “Got tears and was overwhelmed watching this video. Sibling bond is just so pure, can’t imagine a life without each other,” wrote a fifth.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!