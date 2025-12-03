Bride sings Ek Din Aap on guitar in viral video, internet divided as relative fixes her ghunghat

An Indian woman has gone viral on social media as she performed Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik’s “Ek Din Aap” on guitar reportedly on her first day at her in-laws’ home. Although it was unique, the internet was left divided since the woman face remained veiled throughout her performance. Bride performs Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik’s ‘Ek Din Aap’ on guitar.(Instagram/arsh__utkarsh)

Indian bride sings ‘Ek Din Aap’ on guitar

In the video shared on Instagram, the young woman can be seen singing ‘Ek Din Aap’ from Shah Rukh Khan’s Yes Boss on guitar.

She drew praise from her family members, and her presentation exuded glamour combined with tradition. “I love how people are vibing at the back!” a user commented on the post. In a similar tone, one added: “So cute”.

However, the bride’s face remained veiled throughout her performance, which also led to criticism. “Look at the irony, she's still in Gungat,” commented one.

“Covering head?? Why? Maybe they’re forced to do it,” another person added.

A third user wrote that the bride should have been allowed to “play properly”.

HT.com has reached out to the user who shared the video for more details on the woman and her family. This report will be updated when they respond.

Debate over Ghunghat

The video, which has received 14 million views so far, has sparked a major debate over the bride’s veiled look.

A moment that caught the attention of many was when a woman seated in front repeatedly pulled the bride’s long ghunghat down to fully cover her face.

Reacting to the post, a person wrote, “We still live in an India where ghunghat is valued more than talent."

Another added, “A talented bahu, but in law’s only care about ghunghat."

One individual stated that the clip is a “clear depiction of how women themselves embrace patriarchy".