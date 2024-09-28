British couple goes viral for ‘tripling’ in India after hitching a motorcycle ride. Watch

A British couple got the full and authentic desi experience after trying something so quintessentially Indian that the word for it does not even exist outside of Indian English. Jack Aynsley and his wife, Paige Metcalfe, tried ‘tripling’ on a motorcycle after hitching a ride with an Indian man in Nashik. British couple Jack and Paige tried 'tripling' in India.(Instagram/@jackaynsleytravel)

"Tripling," or riding with three people on a single two-wheeler, is a common traffic violation in India. Although it is illegal due to safety concerns and carries a fine, the practice of ‘tripling’ is still widespread across the country. While dangerous in itself, what makes tripling even more risky is the fact that helmets are often disregarded when riding triple - as was the case with this British couple.

Jack Aynsley shared an Instagram video that shows him and his wife hitching a ride with a motorcyclist in Nashik. The video begins with the British tourists asking the motorcyclist for directions.

Asked if he is going in the same direction, and receiving an answer in the affirmative, Jack then asks the Indian man if he can get a lift on the motorcycle. The motorcyclist readily agrees to drop Jack and Paige to their destination.

The video then shows the three people ‘tripling’ on the two-wheeler. “This is our first time doing three on a bike,” Jack says in the video, sitting behind the motorcyclist. “This is Indian style. I love Indian style,” he adds, drawing a chuckle from the bemused rider.

Watch the video below:

The video has gone viral with nearly 2 million views since being shared one week ago.

In the comments section, dozens of Instagram users from Nashik offered to host Jack at their homes. Others shared recommendations for things to do and places to see in India.

“I love Indian style got me laughing,” wrote one commenter, while another, impressed by Jack’s command over Hindi, asked how he managed to learn the language.