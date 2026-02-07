British tourist impressed by Delhi Metro's low ticket price and cleanliness: 'Better than London'

A video of a British traveller expressing surprise at the low ticket prices of the Delhi Metro has gone viral on social media, with the tourist praising cleanliness, efficiency and modern design, and even comparing the capital city’s metro system with the London Underground. The video prompted a wave of responses online, with many users welcoming the positive review. (Instagram/@roryporter.1)

Taking to Instagram, Rory Porter shared a video documenting his first ride on the Delhi Metro’s Blue Line. The video captures his real-time reactions, from entering the station to observing fellow commuters. But it was the fare that appeared to surprise him the most.

“For a half-hour journey, it’s just ₹43 (0.35 pounds) for a half-hour journey,” he said in the clip. “Very, very cheap. Probably one of the cheapest metros I’ve been on in the world,” he added.

Porter also drew attention to the airport-style security checks at the station, where passengers are required to scan their bags before heading to the platform. He noted that the process made the system feel organised and secure.

As the train arrived, the traveller pointed out the metallic coaches and modern design, describing them as “sleek” and well-maintained. Inside, he appeared impressed by the lack of crowding during his journey and the availability of seating.

“They are very clean indeed. It smells very nice. Lots of seats. Extremely modern...I mean, look at this. It is not very overcrowded either,” he said.

He added, “There are plenty of seats. No one is really standing up. This could be one of the best ones I have been on in the world. Very efficient, lots of stations. Better than London. Very nice, all air-conditioned, very clean, very modern.”