Brother shares hilarious rant after sister refuses to buy expensive ice cream

Those who travel outside India always habitually convert the other country's currency to Indian rupees and check the price according to that. While this gives us a better understanding of how much the thing costs, sometimes it also leads us to not buy it. Something like this recently happened with a woman visiting her brother in the US. In a video uploaded by Instagram user Vikas Yadav (@yourrandomvariable), he explains to people that he came out with his sister to buy her ice cream, but what happens next will leave you in splits.

In the short clip, he informs people that his sister is visiting him and she requests that she wants to have some ice cream. However, when Yadav took her to different ice cream parlors, she would just taste them and come out. Her sister was not buying any ice cream because spending 10 dollars on this dessert was a high cost for her. Further, Yadav jokingly also adds that they started to collect spoons from various parlors as they would be useful in their home kitchen.

Take a look at Vikas Yadav's full video here:

This video was shared a few days ago on Instagram. Since then, the video has been viewed 1.7 million times. It also has up to 85,000 likes and several comments. This video amused many people. One person in the comment section said, "Ha sahi to hai. Try kar karke pait bhar javega (This is correct. She will fill her stomach by trying the ice creams). Another user added, "Hahahahaha, so true 10$ ki ice cream mein any desi would be like i-scream." Someone even added, "Sahi toh keh rhi hai vo, masala dani me itne size ke chamach use hoti hai (She is right, in masala boxes, one has to use these small spoons only). Many other users have reacted using emojis. What do you think about this video?