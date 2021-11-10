Brothers surprise man on his 60th birthday, video captures wonderful moment

Isn’t it sweet when people get unexpected surprises on their birthdays? The situation often leaves them with a sense of overwhelming happiness.

The same is showcased in this video that captures a man’s reaction on being surprised by his brothers. There is a chance that the video will leave you with a warm feeling.

The video was shared on the Twitter handle GoodNewsCorrespondent along with a descriptive caption. The tweet explains that the video, originally shared on TikTok, not only shows the man’s reactions to the surprise but also his response to the video going viral.

“SURPRISE!!! His brothers flew from Massachusetts to Florida to surprise him for his 60th birthday! His daughter posted a sweet follow up video of him tearing up as he read the comments people left on TikTok,” it reads.

Take a look at the video:

SURPRISE!!!

His brothers flew from Massachusetts to Florida to surprise him for his 60th birthday!🥳🎉🎊🎂🎁🎈



His daughter posted a sweet follow up video of him tearing up as he read the comments people left on TikTok.

(🎥:mikaymarcello)



pic.twitter.com/QzYk3G1qbX — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) November 8, 2021

The clip, since being posted, has gathered more than 8,100 views and counting. It has also accumulated different comments.

“Family is so important,” wrote a Twitter user while re-sharing the video.

“Just so heartwarming! Thank you for the joy that you add here @GoodNewsCorres1. You're precious, bless you!” posted another.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON