Buffalo swallows gold mangalsutra worth 1.5 lakh in Maharashtra

In a peculiar turn of events in Maharashtra's Washim district, a buffalo inadvertently became the centre of attention when it ingested a woman's 25g gold mangalsutra, valued at ₹1.5 lakh. Once they identified the buffalo as the culprit the family resorted to a surgical procedure on the animal to recover the lost jewellery. Snapshot of the bull who ate the gold mangalsutra. (Twitter/@ANI)

A video of the incident was shared on X by ANI. In the caption of the post, ANI wrote, "An incident of buffalo eating gold mangalsutra has come to light in a village in Washim district. 25 grams of Mangalsutra was taken out through the operation."

Veterinary officer Balasaheb Kaundane, who operated on the buffalo, told ANI, "The metal detector revealed that there was some metal in the buffalo's stomach. The operation lasted for 2 hours, in which 60-65 stitches were required." He also urged people that while giving food to animals, one should be extremely careful.

Alongside, ANI shared a video where the woman can be seen beside the buffalo. She is also holding her mangalsutra in her hand.

Watch the video shared by ANI here:

This post was shared on October 1. Since being shared, it has been viewed more than 33,000 times. The share has also received several likes and comments.

Earlier, an incident similar to this occurred in Haryana when a bull ate about 40 grams of gold. A few members of the family took out their gold ornaments and kept them in a bowl. Unknowingly, someone filled the bowl with vegetable waste and threw it outside thinking it was kitchen waste. This valuable ‘waste’, was then eaten by the stray bull.

The family discovered that the bull ate the ornaments when they checked the CCTV footage in their house. It almost took them five hours to find the bull. Later they got it back to their home and hoped that they would be able to retrieve it from its dung.

