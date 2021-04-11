Ca-moo-flage: This video featuring identical cows is oddly satisfying

When it comes to showcasing videos that gives an odd sense of satisfaction, the Internet is indeed a treasure trove. Shared on Twitter by Buitengebieden, the video features a little calf and its mother. What makes the clip more interesting is the appearance of the duo.

The video starts with a black-furred calf, with a broad band of vertical white fur running around its body, standing in the middle of a field. A few seconds into the clip, the mother cow comes into the frame and stands beside the calf. We won’t give away the ending so take a look at the clip and prepare to be oddly satisfied.

Shared on April 10, the clip has garnered over 1.2 lakh views and tons of comments. Many pointed out how the cows looked like a popular type of biscuit. Others simply couldn’t stop laughing at the clip.

Need an-udder angle — Ian 𓃰 (@theethythine) April 10, 2021

sisepa... recen 🙊



son como 2 galletas oreo 🖤🤍🖤 pic.twitter.com/fEUmYY6A68 — marilolis 😷 (@marilolis) April 10, 2021

Oreo cows. — Jennifer (@jenniferks_) April 10, 2021

How cute! Instead of a "mini me" she has a "mini moo" — Crashing Waves (@Crashing_Wave_) April 10, 2021

Oreo cows is what I call them🥰 — El Ames (@VACatLady) April 10, 2021





What are your thoughts on this clip?