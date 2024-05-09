Can bears climb trees? IFS officer debunks folklore myth. Watch

Several folklore and fables convey that bears can't climb trees. IFS officer Parveen Kaswan recently debunked this long-passed wildlife myth that bears cannot climb trees, by sharing a video on X that contradicts the common misconception. IFS officer Pawan Kaswan recently debunked this long-passed wildlife myth.(X/@ParveenKaswan)

Kaswan shared the video and wrote in the caption, "You all must have heard the story of how a friend saved his life from a bear by climbing a tree. Here is a Himalayan black bear mother and cub showing how our childhood was a lie!! Captured this yesterday."

The video opens to show a Himalayan black bear getting down a tree with her cub. After climbing down, the cub climbs the tree again and later runs after the mother bear.

Take a look at the video here:

This post was shared by the IFS officer only a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has gained more than 40,000 views. It also has close to 1,500 likes and numerous comments.

Here's how people reacted to the post:

An individual said, "Maybe they’ve evolved now!"

A second added, "The whole childhood lesson seems to have been a lie."

"Thanks for sharing such beautiful posts. From what I've read, bears are excellent swimmers and climbers," wrote another user.

"Oh, I have seen a bear on a thin branch on the top of the tree in Ranthambore," commented a fourth.

Interestingly, in addition to climbing trees, black bears are also skilled at arboreal combat and sometimes fight each other on trees. According to USA Today, earlier in September last year, a bear crashed the University of Colorado campus in Boulder and climbed a tree near its premises.