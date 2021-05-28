Can you solve this math puzzle involving watermelons?

Do you like spending time on puzzles? Do you stop scrolling through your feed if you spot a confusing math problem? And do you only scroll further when you’ve either solved it or gone through the comments section to find the answer? If you’ve been nodding in agreement while reading these question, this tweet with a math problem may just be up your alley.

Author and screenwriter Advaita Kala shared this question on her Twitter handle. The tweet comprises a picture which shows watermelons with numbers written on them. The question on top reads, “Can you select 3 watermelons to get a sum of 30?”

“Been a while so why not... try this one,” she tweeted along with image.

Been a while so why not ... try this one pic.twitter.com/LYRWTJ5gxX — अद्वैता काला Advaita Kala 😷 (@AdvaitaKala) May 28, 2021

And try tweeple did to figure out an answer to this question. But can you solve it?

Well, several people have posted answers to the question.

“Not possible because all are odd numbers and sum of three odd numbers can never be an even number (30),” wrote an individual. “Easy! Step-1: Take all the watermelons. Step-2: Eat them. Watermelon hi nahi rahega toh problem hi khatam ho jayegi (if there will be no watermelon, there will be no problem),” joked another.

Many other pointed out that one of the watermelons was upside down and that could lead to a correct solution.

One melon is upside down. pic.twitter.com/EMGLZcUTiV — Sanjay Mehta 🇮🇳 (@sanjaymehta) May 28, 2021





What do you think of this question?