Can you spot the hidden hippo among the rhinos? Optical illusion leaves internet stumped

Optical illusions continue to fascinate the internet, offering a fun yet brain-twisting challenge for those who enjoy testing their visual perception. A optical illusion, shared on X by user Piyush Tiwari, has left users scratching their heads as they attempt to solve it. An optical illusion challenged viewers to spot a hidden hippo among cartoon rhinos. (X/@piedpiperlko)

The cleverly designed image

The image presents a large group of cartoon rhinos gathered on a bright green field. These rhinos are drawn in a playful, rounded style, featuring stubby legs, small ears, and varying shades of grey and brown. Adding to the vibrant scene, scattered watermelon slices and whole watermelons can be seen, with some rhinos appearing to interact with the fruit.

However, what makes this illusion intriguing is the presence of a hidden hippo within the crowd. The challenge requires viewers to locate it within just seven seconds.

The brain teaser was posted with the caption: "Optical Illusion Vision Test: People with excellent observation skills can spot a hippo hiding among the rhinos in 7 seconds. Can you? Attempt now!"

Check out the puzzle here:

Why optical illusions go viral

Optical illusions captivate audiences because they engage the brain’s ability to distinguish patterns and details that may not be immediately visible. They also serve as entertaining visual puzzles that challenge focus and perception.

This particular illusion has sparked interest due to the subtle way the hippo is camouflaged within the rhino herd. The similarities in shape and colour make it difficult to identify the hidden figure at first glance. Many people enjoy such puzzles as a way to test their visual sharpness and compete with friends or family to see who can solve them the fastest.

If you haven’t found the hidden hippo yet, take a closer look—you might be surprised at how well it blends in!