Home / Trending / Canadian man living in India opens pressure cooker with one hand. ‘Not many Indians can do,’ say people

Canadian man living in India opens pressure cooker with one hand. ‘Not many Indians can do,’ say people

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 20, 2023 11:17 PM IST

The Canadian blogger living in India took to Twitter to share the video that shows him opening a pressure cooker with one hand.

There are quite a few foreigners who reside in India and document various things related to the country in the form of blogs or vlogs. Among them is Caleb Friesen. He is a Canadian who has been residing in India for the past six years. His Twitter bio says that he is “making videos about India’s startup ecosystem.” Recently, he shared a video showing a glimpse of his personal life. The video shows him opening a pressure cooker with one hand. And, his video has prompted people to say how that is a skill that ‘not many Indians can do’.

The image, taken from the Twitter video, shows the Canadian blogger living in India opening a pressure cooker with one hand.(Twitter/@caleb_friesen2)
The image, taken from the Twitter video, shows the Canadian blogger living in India opening a pressure cooker with one hand.(Twitter/@caleb_friesen2)

“After living in India for nearly 6 years, I've finally done it: I can open a pressure cooker with one hand!” Friesen wrote as he shared the video on Twitter. The clip shows him not only opening the vessel’s lid with one hand but closing it too.

Also Read: Korean blogger shares the first thing he did after reaching India. Watch viral video

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted on April 18. Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than one lakh views. Additionally, the post has gathered close to 800 likes. People posted various comments while sharing the video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Me: Trying to open the cooker with one hand right after watching the video!” shared a Twitter user. “A skill that 99.99% of Indians can't master yet. Take a bow!” commented another. “Seeing you put the lid on was a lot more impressive,” posted a third. “I can't do this even with two hands sometimes. So congrats!” expressed a fourth. “Woah! Not sure a lot of Indians can also do this frankly,” wrote a fifth.

Also Read: Indian shopkeeper’s sweet gesture towards US blogger wins hearts

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter viral video
twitter viral video
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out