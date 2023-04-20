Canadian man living in India opens pressure cooker with one hand. ‘Not many Indians can do,’ say people

There are quite a few foreigners who reside in India and document various things related to the country in the form of blogs or vlogs. Among them is Caleb Friesen. He is a Canadian who has been residing in India for the past six years. His Twitter bio says that he is “making videos about India’s startup ecosystem.” Recently, he shared a video showing a glimpse of his personal life. The video shows him opening a pressure cooker with one hand. And, his video has prompted people to say how that is a skill that ‘not many Indians can do’. The image, taken from the Twitter video, shows the Canadian blogger living in India opening a pressure cooker with one hand.(Twitter/@caleb_friesen2)

“After living in India for nearly 6 years, I've finally done it: I can open a pressure cooker with one hand!” Friesen wrote as he shared the video on Twitter. The clip shows him not only opening the vessel’s lid with one hand but closing it too.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted on April 18. Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than one lakh views. Additionally, the post has gathered close to 800 likes. People posted various comments while sharing the video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Me: Trying to open the cooker with one hand right after watching the video!” shared a Twitter user. “A skill that 99.99% of Indians can't master yet. Take a bow!” commented another. “Seeing you put the lid on was a lot more impressive,” posted a third. “I can't do this even with two hands sometimes. So congrats!” expressed a fourth. “Woah! Not sure a lot of Indians can also do this frankly,” wrote a fifth.