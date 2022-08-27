Cat calmly looks at human before destroying their puzzle kept on a table. Watch

The internet is full of funny cat videos that prove their agility and dominance. Guessing a cat's mood can be more puzzling than anything else. And one such cat is going viral on Reddit. A video on Reddit shows a man working closely on solving a puzzle as his cat enters the room and destroys it.

The video was posted by a Reddit user that shows the cat walking into the room where its pet parent is solving the puzzle with utmost concentration. For a moment, the kitty pauses to look at its human. As soon as the cat owner goes to check on his cat, the kitty makes a failed attempt to jump onto the table. However, in the process of doing so it leave the puzzle pieces scrambled across the floor.

Watch the video here:

Since being posted four days ago, the video has received more than 9,000 upvotes and over 260 comments. "It's in case of some assassination attempt... again," posted an individual. "We adopted kittens last year, coincidentally, I haven't been able to build a jigsaw puzzle lately," wrote another. "Would have been less damage if he just let the cat jump freely," commented a third.