Cat climbing wall suddenly meets fox. Feline pauses for a moment, runs away

Cat videos are often interesting to watch. There is now a latest addition to that list and this video involves a fox too. Posted on Reddit, the clip showcases the reaction of a feline to seeing a fox.

“Uh-oh... I think I'll just go home,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show a cat leisurely walking towards a shed-like structure. Within moments, the feline jumps up and tries to climb the wall of the structure. However, while trying to climb to the roof, the cat meets an unexpected hurdle. It is a fox lying on the roof. Upon seeing it, the cat reacts in a way that may tickle you funny bone.

Take a look at the video that may leave you chuckling:

The video was posted about 16 hours ago. Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 63,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments.

“Wow, I didn't even notice the fox at first,” wrote a Reddit user. “Me neither… I was so focused on the cat! And I was expecting something to leap out of the shed,” expressed another. “That's such a cute little runaway bounce!” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?