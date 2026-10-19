Aman Gupta-backed Cinnamon Kitchen admits to mislabelling fat and sugar content on ₹199 cookie packs

Delhi-based bakery The Cinnamon Kitchen has admitted to printing incorrect nutritional information on its cookie packets and promised course correction. The lapses came to light after Pratima Dixit, a content creator working on simplifying health and nutrition jargon, analysed the ingredients and nutrition facts label of the brand’s almond flour and cacao cookies. The Cinnamon Kitchen's almond flour and cacao cookies retail for ₹199 for a pack of two. (Instagram/cinnamonkitchenindia)

The Cinnamon Kitchen, founded by Priyasha Saluja, is a plant-based and gluten-free bakery brand. It appeared on season 3 of Shark Tank India, where it secured a ₹60 lakh investment from Boat founder Aman Gupta.

The brand’s almond flour cookies are priced at ₹199 for a pack of two—or almost ₹100 per cookie—making it a premium offering.

The misrepresentation of nutritional information Despite its high price point, Dixit highlighted how The Cinnamon Kitchen had failed to mention or misprinted several nutritional facts. “Ye clearly ek premium product hai, lekin uske bawajood iske label mein itne basic issues kaise?” she asked.

In her Instagram video shared three days ago, the content creator highlighted three major issues with the information printed on The Cinnamon Kitchen’s almond flour and cacao cookies.

(Also read: ‘That is our mistake’: The Whole Truth CEO admits delay in changing ‘No added sugar’ label)

Saturated fat claim The first major issue raised was the zero-saturated-fat claim. Despite the cookie containing 40.9 grams of total fat per 100 grams, along with high-fat ingredients like almond butter and cacao butter—both of which naturally contain saturated fat—the label listed saturated fat as 0.0 grams.

“Ingredients me almond butter and cacao butter hai, jisme naturally saturated fat hota hai. To phir is cookie me saturated fat zero kaise ho gaya? (The ingredients list almond butter and cacao butter, which are naturally high in saturated fat. So how is the brand claiming they have zero saturated fat?)” Dixit asked.

Sugar content disclosure The second concern focused on the sugar content disclosure. According to FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) guidelines, declaring both total sugar and added sugar is mandatory.

(Also read: India's food regulator proposes ban on added sugars in infant foods)

However, The Cinnamon Kitchen’s product label only lists "sugar" with "coconut sugar" in brackets, omitting a separate entry for added sugar.

Since the ingredients list also includes unrefined cane sugar from dark chocolate, it was unclear how total and added sugars are calculated, Dixit pointed out.

“Kyunki ingredients mein cane sugar bhi hai. Toh cane sugar kahan account ho rahi hai? Aur agar wo accounted hi nahi hai, toh phir ye declared sugar ki quantity kya sahi hai?” the content creator said.

Roughly translated, she meant that the list of ingredients contained cane sugar, which was not accounted for in the nutrition label that only mentioned coconut sugar.