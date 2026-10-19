Bike used for firing at Tiger Shroff recovered by police, two detained

According to sources, the police had recovered the bike from near Andheri Railway Station, where it had been abandoned. The cops traced the bike by reviewing CCTV footage from the spot, which led them to an area near DN Nagar in Andheri West.

The Mumbai police have recovered the two-wheeler that was used by the three assailants who fired five rounds at actor Tiger Shroff in Vile Parle on Sunday evening. The police have also detained two persons for questioning in connection with the incident.

Who has been detained in connection with the attack on Tiger Shroff?

Who has been detained in connection with the attack on Tiger Shroff?

Where was the motorcycle used in the attack on Tiger Shroff recovered?

Where was the motorcycle used in the attack on Tiger Shroff recovered?

The assailants were then seen moving towards the Railway station, from where they boarded a train to escape. The police are now scanning CCTV footage at the Railway station using facial recognition software.

The attack on Tiger Shroff The incident took place at 8pm on Sunday, when Tiger Shroff was leaving Pushpa Park after playing football. In the firing, Shroff’s driver and an autorickshaw driver received gunshot injuries and were both stable.

Shroff exchanged seats and personally drove his driver to the hospital.

15 teams have been formed to investigate the incident from various angles, police said.

Shortly after the incident, two alleged operatives of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu, claimed responsibility for the attack via posts on various social media platforms.

“We had called and explained to him (Tiger Shroff), but he did not understand. So today, we explained to him rather well that whoever in the Mumbai film industry does not abide by what we say or work with Salman Khan is next in line. Wait and watch,” they said in the post in Hindi, which was accompanied by a voice message.