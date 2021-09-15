Cat cuddles with human sibling in sweet video

If you are looking for a video that may uplift your mood almost instantly, then here is a video that may just do the trick. This is a sweet clip that showcases a sweet moment between a cat and its human sibling. There is a possibility that the wholesome video will leave you happy and with a wide smile.

The video opens to show a baby sleeping on a bed and the cat sitting beside the little one. The clip then goes on to show the feline gently lying down on top of the kid. For the rest of the clip, the cat – quite adoringly – cuddles the baby and caresses them.

Take a look at the video that may fill you up with a warm fuzzy feeling:

The video was captured earlier this year by a pet parent in Canada.

What are your thoughts on the video? Did it leave you smiling?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON