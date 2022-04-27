Cat discovers its own reflection, gets confused. Seen video yet?

Mirror Mirror on the wall, which is the cutest cat video of them all? If we could ask the Magic Mirror this question, then it would probably say that this video of a kitty named Simba that is making people gush is the cutest. Shared on Instagram, the video captures the furry creature’s reaction to discovering its reflection for the first time. There is a chance that the video will not only make you smile but may make you say aww too.

The video was posted originally a few months ago on the cat’s personal Instagram page. It, however, captured people’s attention after recently being shared by another Instagram page. “Today I discovered my own reflection,” they wrote and shared the video.

The video opens to show a cat running in front of a mirror and then trying to look behind it to search for its reflection. Take a look at the wonderful video:

The video has been posted about 14 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 3.9 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“His little squeak,” shared an Instagram user. “What a cutie,” commented another. “Itty-Bitty Fluffy Self-discovery!!!” posted a third. “I love when they do this lol,” wrote a fourth. Many also tagged others to share the video with them. “Soo adorable,” expressed a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

