Cat greets pet dad with the sweetest hug, their video will make you smile. Watch

It isn’t easy for pet parents to leave their fur babies at home as they go for work or to complete day-to-day chores. It usually entails wondering about the pet - if they’ve eaten, are they missing their pawrent, are they alright. What often makes up for it though is coming back home to the pet and being welcomed by them in the sweetest ways. Just like this cat and his dad and they way they meet each other.

A video shared on the cat’s Instagram page named ‘catnamedroswell’ shows the kitty greeting his dad. The video is a montage that captures various moments of the cat and dad meeting each other - all the same way. “Nothing is more pure than the way my husband and cat greet each other,” reads a text insert on the video.

In the clip, we see Rosewell spreading his front paws in order to allow his dad to pick him up and give him a nice hug. Once comfortable in his dad’s arms, the cat gently holds his dad’s face in his paws. Their sweet embrace will bring a smile to your face.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared on July 5, the video of Rosewell and his dad has collected over 12,000 likes. The post is flooded with comments, both reactions and questions - which have been answered by Rosewell's pawrents.

“This is so cute. How does Roswell act if your husband comes home but walks past him without picking him up immediately after getting home,” commented an Instagram user. To this, the cat’s pawrent replied, “Roswell will meow and meow until picked up”. Well, isn’t that just too adorable.

“Gosh, he really loves his dad. The way he wraps his arms around his face is so sweet!” shared another. “Cannot stop watching this! Soooo sweet!” reacted a third. “I’m never gonna get over Roswell going \o/ when he gets picked up,” posted a fourth.