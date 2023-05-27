Cat looks like it is made of lava in this viral video

What does a cat look like when its video is captured using a thermal camera? You may or may not have asked yourself this question. However, now you have the answer and it is simply incredible. Shared on Reddit, a video captured using a thermal camera shows a cat that looks like it's made of lava. The image of a cat taken using a thermal camera. (Reddit/@snakeproof)

“A thermal video of my cat swatting at bubbles,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The interesting clip opens to show the cat sitting still. As the video progresses, the kitty is seen playing with bubbles. What makes this video incredible is how the cat looks like a ball of fire.

Take a look at the clip:

The post was shared one day ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 1,200 upvotes. Additionally, the share has also gathered tons of comments from people. Most took a route of hilarity while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted:

“Cat shaped lava blob,” commented a Reddit user. “Fire elemental defending its home from the shadow swarm,” joked another. “This proves it. Cats are mobile space heaters,” joined a third. “Aww, look at the little dark snoot!” added a fourth. “Lava cat,” wrote a fifth.