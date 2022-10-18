Cat meets kitten for the first time, showers it with love. Video spreads happiness

There are different kinds of animal videos shared online. Amid those are also the videos that show sweet love-filled interactions between different creatures. Case in point, this video shared on Instagram that captures a cat showering a kitty with lots of love.

The video was originally posted on TikTok. However, it captured people’s attention after being re-shared on an Insta page. “Enemies to best friends in no time,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The video opens to show the kitty standing in front of the cat. Initially, the tiny animal hugs the cat. To which, the cat hugs it back. A text insert on the video indicates that the animals are meeting for the first time.

Take a look at the sweet video:

The video was shared about 16 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than eight lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received over 43,000 likes. The video has prompted people to post various comments.

“My Baby Rengar is the same way!! I brought home a 3-month-old kitten and he fell in love! They've been inseparable since. He also likes dogs and cats tho sooo,” posted an Instagram user. “I am not crying, you are,” expressed another. “My cat does this with all the new kittens.. she doesn’t really like people though,” commented a third. “This makes me so happy,” wrote a fourth.