Cat shows how to get plenty of exercise while staying indoors. Watch
We can all agree that cats are cute and derpy creatures that rule the Internet – and our hearts. Probably, that is the reason this video of a feline named Smoothie is now going all kinds of viral. In fact, since being shared just a few hours ago, the video has gathered over 5.1 million views and the numbers are only increasing.
Shared on official profile of Instagram, the video shows the fluffy cat ‘teaching’ people how to get plenty of exercise while staying indoors.
“On today’s #WeeklyFluff, meet Smoothie (@smoothiethecat), a 6-year-old British longhair who gets plenty of exercise even if she can’t go outside,” Instagram shared. The post also has a quote from the feline’s human. “‘Smoothie has huge emerald green eyes. That in combination with her golden fur and her remarkable small size gives her a forever kitten look,’ says her human Arvid,” they added.
Take a look at the video which may make you go “Aww.”
The video has prompted people to share various comments. There were also some who preferred sharing heart emojis to express their reactions.
“Smoothie lives up to her amazing name,” wrote an Instagram user. “So cute,” expressed another. There were also others who commented on similar lines.
What do you think of the video?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Grandpa returns stolen handcuffs to police after 60 years due to this reason
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cat shows how to get plenty of exercise while staying indoors. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elephants ‘teach’ people how to take dust bath correctly. Seen the clip yet?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Vibing cat video gets a Bernie Sanders’ meme twist. That’s not all
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Terai forest division develops mixed vegetation for elephants. Here’s why
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rapper implants pink diamond worth millions into his forehead. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dog sent off by referee for invading pitch during football match in Serbia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video of train at snow-covered station in Himachal Pradesh is a sight to behold
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man teaches ‘physically-distanced, pandemic-safe’ bhangra in snow. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ratan Tata reacts to #BharatRatnaForRatanTata campaign on Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Food for heart’: 106-year-old French pianist is set to release her sixth album
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
His adopted dog saved his life when he had a stroke. Here’s what the canine did
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Nagaland singer’s rendition of Kishore Kumar’s Bengali song wows people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anand Mahindra’s jugaad video post involving a car amuses people. Seen it yet?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Do you wanna eat snowman’: Guinea pigs munch on snow, clip makes people go aww
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox