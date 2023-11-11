Cat who was about to be euthanised gets a new life. Watch

A cat who was ‘feral and aggressive’ was just hours away from being euthanised. However, when a woman found her, she decided to take him into her care. Since the story of the cat was shared on social media, it has won the hearts of many. Snapshot of the cat who was saved from being euthanised.

The clip was shared by the Instagram handle @fluffy_kitten. It opens to show a cat who was ‘sick, alone and terrified of humans.’ As the woman tried to get close to the cat, at first, she had to face several attacks from him. However, the cat slowly started to trust the woman and allowed her to pet him.

The clip further shows, how the cat and the woman got along and cared for each other.

In the caption of the post, the Instagram page wrote, “What a good boy he became.”

Watch the video of the cat below:

This post was shared just two days ago. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 52,000 views. The share also has close to 6,000 likes and numerous comments.

Here’s what people are saying about the video:

An individual wrote, “There still are angels on earth…you are one of them."

A second commented, "Thank you for NOT giving up on him...the best feeling ever for giving him life."

A third said, "Thank you for rescuing him and believing in him. We have 15 strays, who are welcome at any time. They just need love and a full belly."

"Awww gorgeous Potato! It just shows what love, patience and time can do for a baby as timid and frightened as Potato, thank you for not giving up on him because every cat deserves a chance," posted a fourth.

