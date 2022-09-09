Home / Trending / Cat’s expression while staring at a hidden camera sparks laughter. Watch

Cat’s expression while staring at a hidden camera sparks laughter. Watch

trending
Published on Sep 09, 2022 02:55 PM IST

The video showing a cat’s interesting expression while staring at a hidden camera was posted on Instagram.

The image, taken from the Instagram cat video, shows a portion of a room captured in a hidden camera.(Tiktok/@kirstenschmidt6)
ByTrisha Sengupta

The videos capturing different antics of cats are often wonderful to watch. One such video recently made its way to Instagram. Since being posted, the video has amused people. The hilariously cute clip may leave you chuckling too.

Originally posted on TikTok, the video captured people’s attention after being re-shared on Instagram. The video is shared with a funny caption that reads, “U got games on your phone?.” The video is short and shows the way a cat keeps staring at a hidden camera. There is a chance that you will be tempted to watch the video more than once.

Take a look a the cat video:

Since being shared about 10 hours ago, the video has gathered close to 3.4 lakh views and counting. Additionally, it has also accumulated nearly 22,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“Lmaooo the caption and him at the end threw me,” posted an Instagram user. “This was entirely too funny ,” shared another. “Why did I let this repeat 1000000 times and still laugh hard,” expressed a third. “Catanormal activity,” joked a fourth. “I can’t stop watching this,” wrote a fifth. Many showed their reactions through laughing out loud emoticons.

cat viral video instagram

