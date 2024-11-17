Menu Explore
Caught on camera: Leopard sneaks into house in Mount Abu, attacks pet dog. Watch

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Nov 17, 2024 05:10 PM IST

CCTV footage from Rajasthan's Mount Abu showed a leopard attacking a dog, but the woman's screams scared it off, saving the pet in a dramatic rescue.

A shocking incident involving a leopard attacking a pet dog in Mount Abu has grabbed the internet's attention, after CCTV footage surfaced online. The clip, which has garnered over four lakh views, was shared by the Instagram account @mountabu_blog and shows a dramatic encounter between the big cat and a Labrador Retriever.

Leopard attacked a dog in Rajasthan’s Mount Abu; CCTV footage of the incident went viral. (Instagram/@mountabu_blog)
Leopard attacked a dog in Rajasthan’s Mount Abu; CCTV footage of the incident went viral. (Instagram/@mountabu_blog)

A terrifying encounter

The CCTV footage begins with the dog calmly walking into the garden area of a house. Suddenly, a leopard leaps from behind the garden’s greenery and pounces on the dog. The intense struggle that follows is disturbing, with the leopard sinking its teeth into the dog’s neck and holding it firmly in a bid to overpower the animal. Despite the vicious attack, the Labrador attempts to break free, fighting against the predator’s strength.

Woman’s screams save the dog

The situation takes a dramatic turn when the woman, later identified as Mala Kumari, can be heard screaming in the background. Her voice seems to startle the leopard, which releases its grip on the dog and flees the scene. In a remarkable turn of events, the dog chases the leopard for a brief moment before returning to the woman’s side. She quickly takes the injured dog inside the house to safety.

According to an NDTV report, the incident occurred around 9 am in the residential complex, which also serves as a paying guest accommodation. The woman, Mala Kumari, was the house owner and had been looking after the property when the attack occurred.

Watch the clip here:

Reactions from the internet

The incident has sparked an outpouring of reactions from social media users, with many expressing shock and concern. One user commented, “This is terrifying. I can’t imagine what the woman must have felt during that attack.” Another added, “I’m relieved the dog managed to escape, but the fact that a leopard is this close to homes is unsettling.”

Some users also praised the woman’s quick thinking. “Her screams were crucial in saving that dog’s life,” said one. Another wrote, “It’s amazing how the dog still had the strength to chase after the leopard.”

Others highlighted the proximity of wildlife to urban areas, with one user pointing out, “This shows how important it is to manage human-wildlife conflict properly.” Another concerned commenter said, “We need more awareness about the dangers posed by animals like leopards.”

