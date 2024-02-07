Centuries old Vishnu idol resembling Ram Lalla found in Raichur

An ancient statue of Lord Vishnu featuring all ten incarnations, or 'dashavatara,' was discovered near the Krishna river, in the Raichur district, Karnataka. The idol is remarkable as it has features resembling the recently consecrated statue of Ram Lalla idol in the newly built Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Along with the statue, an ancient Shivalinga was also found, reported PTI. An ancient idol of Lord Vishnu was discovered in Raichur, Karnataka, (PTI)

Speaking about the Vishnu idol, Dr Padmaja Desai, a lecturer in ancient history and archaeology at Raichur University, told PTI, "This idol must have adored the sanctum sanctorum of a temple and must have been dropped in the river at the time of possible destruction of the temple." (Also Read: AI-generated video showing Ram Lalla’s idol at Ayodhya temple ‘blinking’ goes viral)

This Vishnu idol found in the Krishna river basin has special features. Dr Desai added, “The aura around Vishnu shows 'dashavatara' such as Matsya, Koorma, Varaha, Narasimha, Vamana, Rama, Parashurama, Krishna, Buddha and Kalki.”

She went on to describe its features and shared that Vishnu is depicted as having four arms, with his two upper hands holding the 'shankha' and 'chakra'. The two lower hands are placed in the position of granting boons ('kati hasta' and 'varada hasta'). (Also Read: Differently-abled artist sketches Ram Lalla’s idol that sits in the ‘garbha griha’ of Ayodhya temple)

As per PTI, the lecturer said that the idol bore a resemblance to Venkateshwara as described in the Vedas. However, this idol lacks Garuda, a characteristic typically seen in Vishnu idols. Rather, a pair of women holding fans is seen. Since Vishnu is fond of decoration, this idol showing a smiling Vishnu is adorned with garlands and ornaments.

Archaeologists believe that the idol belonged to the 11th or 12th Century AD.