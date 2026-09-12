CEO Chander Agarwal sues ex-girlfriend for $370,000 to recover money he spent on gifts from ‘Hermes, Dior, Prada’

Singaporean CEO Chander Agarwal who sued his ex-girlfriend for $370,000 lost the court case. Reportedly, he sued Felicia Lee to recover the money he spent on gifts from luxury brands, flight tickets, and life insurance premiums. Though the exec argued that the money he spent were loans, the former girlfriend argued that the gifts were given "out of love and affection" and were not loans. CEO Chander Agarwal’s ex-girlfriend argued that the items were gifts given out of love and affection (Representational image). (Unsplash)

What did he allege? Agarwal, the CEO of logistics company TCI Express, said in court that he paid $162,491 to cover Lee’s credit card bills, reported the Independent. He alleged he also spent $101,754 on foreign trips, $15,775 on her life insurance premium.

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Further, he alleged paying $13,409 for a feng shui master for Lee’s flat. Additionally, the exec claimed he gave money to buy luxury gift items from brands like Hermes, Dior and Prada.

What did the court say? Lee argued against the allegations claiming that the gifts were given out of love. The court, according to a BBC report, agreed with Lee.

"The evidence before me clearly shows that the claimant, smitten by the defendant, had showered her with expensive gifts during their relationship," the judge said.

"Unfortunately, when their relationship ended on a sour note, [Agarwal] became embittered and was determined to extract a price from her."

Further the judge noted that the CEO was "clearly a man of ample means who has expensive tastes". The judge added that it's in contrast to Lee "who was not in that league".

“It is incredible that for a relationship that lasted for more than a year with so many WhatsApp messages exchanged between them, the claimant could not point to any written evidence to support his case,” the judge said.

"Heav'n has no rage, like love to hatred turn'd, nor hell a fury, like a woman scorn'd,” the judge wrote while concluding his written judgement. He added, "This case shows that such emotion is not the sole province of one gender.”

How did they meet? Agarwal reportedly met Lee on a flight in 2019. They entered into a romantic relationship. However, in 2023 the CEO broke up with the former flight attendant when he suspected her of cheating on him.

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Agarwal filed the lawsuit in March 2024 arguing that the gifts were loans that he had given to Lee. However, this week the Singapore High Court dismissed the case.