Chaos in Gurugram: Heavy rains leave streets waterlogged, residents fume over poor management

Gurugram came to a standstill on Sunday after the region witnessed heavy rainfall that led to waterlogging in several parts. While the residents found it tough to move around even on their vehicles, some were also left stranded in the flood-like situation. The Gurugram-Delhi Expressway and numerous subways were among the major affected locations, making commuting for people extremely difficult. Parts of Gurugram recorded over 80mm of rainfall since last night. (Representative Photo)

Soon after the rain stopped and all that was left were water-filled roads and streets, the residents of Gurugram took to X to share the devasting situation. Several people shared pictures of potholes and flooded roads, while a few also slammed the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram for poor management. (Also Read: NRI family picks Bengaluru over Gurgaon as they move back from Australia: 'We're okay with the traffic')

Take a look at some of the visuals here:

The district government reports that Gurugram saw 110 mm of rain, which the India Meteorological Department (IMD) classifies as a "heavy" spell. Two "very intense" bouts of rain were also reported in Gurugram, with 30 mm falling between 9.30 and 10.30 a.m. and 39 mm between 10.30 and 11.30 a.m. Meteorologists also disseminated information from several city locations, the majority of which had rainfall exceeding 100 mm. Sector 51 recorded the greatest rainfall of 124.4 mm.

IMD authorities explained the heavy rains by pointing to a low-pressure area that a cyclonic circulation created above Delhi and Haryana.

On Monday, the officials issued a warning about heavy rainfall in Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal, Mewat, Rewari, Mahendragarh, and Jhajjar. There is an additional warning that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to take place at isolated places in Haryana from Monday to Thursday.

"We also have a monsoon trough, a low-pressure system, that brings rainfall in a normal condition. It was earlier active towards the Himalayan foothills but shifted southwards and came to the plains, due to which we are observing good rainfall activity in the last 24 to 48 hours," said Surendra Paul, director of IMD Chandigarh station.