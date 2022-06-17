Chef’s chessboard set is not what it looks like. It’s a chocolate cake. Watch

Do you follow pastry chef Amaury Guichon on Instagram? There is a possibility that you are aware of his incredible creations that he prepares using chocolate. Be it an eight-foot-tall giraffe or a huge snail, his sculptures often leaves people stunned. There is now a latest inclusion to that list and it is a complete chessboard set which is a chocolate cake. The video also shows him playing with his creation too

“The Chessboard Game! A delicious triple chocolate cake in disguise. You only get to eat if you win!” he wrote and posted the video. The clip opens to show the chef preparing the chessboard. Then he prepares and polishes every single piece.

Take a look at the wonderful video:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 24.1 million views and gone viral. The post has also gathered tons of comments from people.

“This is incredible,” wrote an Instagram user. “Now you truly can eat your opponent’s chess pieces when they’re not looking!” joked another. “Mind blowing as usual,” expressed a third.

He also posted an image and a video of the chessboard. “The Chessboard Game! This very playful triple chocolate cake in disguise is composed with a double chocolate chip cookie, a crunchy recomposed streusel, a dark chocolate ganache, a moist dark chocolate sponge, a layer of milk chocolate cremeux and a light white chocolate mousse. All the added decorative elements are crafted in dark and white chocolate!” he shared alongside.

This is not the only incredible creation by the chef. He also posted videos and images of a chocolate crocodile which is over seven-foot-tall.

What are your thoughts on the videos and the images?