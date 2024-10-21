Chennai beach glows with bright blue waves at night, residents shocked. Watch stunning video

After incessant rain wreaked havoc in Chennai last week, a stunning phenomenon at the East Coast Road (ECR) beach has delighted the city's residents. Rare blue bioluminescent waves crashed the beach at night and videos of it flooded social media. Stunning bioluminescence waves were seen at the East Coast Road (ECR) beach in Chennai.(X/@gemsofbabus_)

Rajya Sabha MP and former Union Minister Anbumani Ramadoss was among the first to share the rare sight in a video on X. “I just now enjoyed the mesmerising fluorescent waves at ECR beach!!” he wrote in the post, that showed the glowing water crashing against the sand.

With over 24,000 views, the sight shocked and awed many in the comments who called the phenomenon "magical".

Take a look at the viral video here:

"The radiant waves, just before crashing onto the shore, put on a stunning visual display, captivating everyone who witnessed it," wrote one user.

"I witnessed this with my friends and my cat at around 10:30PM in Palavakkam Beach in Chennai.. Damn.. That was the best moment, even my cat's eyes were glowing," said another user.

"Stunning! The bioluminescent waves in Chennai are a beautiful reminder of nature’s wonders. It's amazing to see how these natural phenomena light up our shores. A must-see for anyone near the coast," wrote a third user.

However, everyone was curious about the reason behind the stunning display of blue hues. The phenomenon is called bioluminescent water.

What lead to bioluminescent water?

Bioluminescence is a natural phenomenon that occurs after a chemical reaction within organism living in the ocean. These bioluminescent marine species include fish, bacteria, and jellies. The appearance of bioluminescent light differs, depending on the habitat and organism in which it is found.

The functions of bioluminescence are not yet fully understood. However, the National Ocean Service notes that marine creatures commonly use it to warn or escape predators, attract or find prey, and communicate with others of the same species.