Chennai founder's raw breakdown on how his first startup lost ₹13,00,000 despite steady revenue

Can a business fail even when there’s a steady revenue? A successful entrepreneur recently took to social media to share how a lack of discipline cost him ₹13 lakh during his first startup venture. He revealed that while incoming revenue gave the illusion of growth, prompting bigger offices and new hires, the accumulation of minor expenses quietly created a financial monster. His raw breakdown highlights a common trap that many successful founders admit to falling into during the early, passionate stages of their businesses. The Chennai founder’s LinkedIn post is viral. (Jaya Shakthi Kannan)

“My first startup failed and lost around 13,00,000 Rupees. One of the biggest lessons it taught me: Revenue can hide financial problems for a very long time,” Chennai-based founder Jaya Shakthi Kannan wrote on LinkedIn.

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Kannan recalled where it all went wrong. “At one point, money was coming in. So we thought: Let’s hire. Let’s expand. Let’s take a better office. Let’s improve the setup. Everything looked like growth.”

However, while growing the business, the founder forgot to track cash flow, runway, collections, taxes & compliance, and fixed expenses. He explained, “A ₹20,000 decision doesn’t look dangerous. Neither does ₹50,000. Neither does ₹1,00,000. But when multiple decisions stack up month after month, they become monsters.”

He recalled that his first startup didn’t fail because he and his co-founders lacked passion or lacked customers. “It failed because we didn’t respect cash flow enough. That lesson alone has helped me save much more than the startup cost me.”

He shared how his fellow founders also went through similar experiences. “During a casual discussion with fellow founders who are successful now, almost all have done the same mistakes in their early stage! Turnover is not Profit! Cash flow is an Oxygen! Expenses should bring RoI!”