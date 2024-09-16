Indian man, 40, suffers brain haemorrhage after exposure to loud DJ music: Report

A man in Chhattisgarh suffered a brain haemorrhage recently, with doctors pointing to loud DJ music as the likely cause. The case of the 40-year-old, who had no prior medical history of high blood pressure or other health complications, has raised alarms about the potential health risks associated with prolonged exposure to excessive noise. A 40-year-old man in Chhattisgarh suffered a brain haemorrhage linked to loud DJ music.(Unsplash)

(Also read: 49-year-old Kerala man dies after choking on idlis during Onam eating contest)

Sudden onset of symptoms

According to a Times of India report, the incident occurred last week while Sanjay Jaiswal, a resident of Balrampur district in Chhattisgarh, was helping load equipment into a DJ vehicle. He felt dizzy but initially dismissed the symptoms and decided to head home. However, later that evening, his condition worsened, and he began experiencing severe headaches and vomiting.

The next morning, concerned about his deteriorating health, Jaiswal sought medical help at Ambikapur Government Medical College.

Diagnosis and investigation

At the hospital, ENT specialist Dr Shailendra Gupta recommended a CT scan, which revealed a blood clot in the posterior part of Jaiswal’s brain caused by a ruptured blood vessel. Typically, such conditions arise from hypertension, injury, or trauma, none of which applied to Jaiswal. His blood pressure was measured at 110/70, which added to the doctors’ puzzlement.

(Also read: Musician plays guitar while undergoing brain tumour surgery. Watch)

Initially hesitant to discuss the circumstances leading to his illness, Jaiswal eventually admitted to standing close to large DJ speakers when he first experienced dizziness. This revelation led doctors to suspect that the loud noise might have triggered the brain haemorrhage, as not everyone’s occipital area—the back of the head—can withstand such intense sound exposure.

Health risks of loud noise

Dr Gupta highlighted the dangers of loud noise exposure, noting its potential to cause hearing loss, high blood pressure, and even heart attacks. Speaking to TOI, he referenced a 2022 study on 50 traffic personnel regularly exposed to noisy environments. Of those surveyed, 12 experienced hearing loss, while 25 reported other symptoms such as insomnia and irritability.

Call for stricter noise regulations

This incident has reignited debates over noise pollution in the region. ETV Bharat reported that local residents, including a businessman, have urged the government to crack down on DJ music, which they argue disrupts children’s education and frightens wildlife.

Earlier, the Chhattisgarh High Court had criticised the state government for its inaction on noise pollution, demanding an affidavit on measures taken against loud DJ music. The Chief Secretary later convened a high-level meeting to discuss the enforcement of noise pollution laws.