Chinese entrepreneur promises cars to football team players, backs out after championship win

An entrepreneur in China has found herself at the centre of a heated public debate after promising to gift a car to every member of a city football team if they won a major competition and then failing to deliver on that pledge, according to a report by South China Morning Post. A Chinese entrepreneur was criticised after promising cars to a football team but failing to deliver. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

The entrepreneur, Tang Lei, is the chairwoman of Xinlantian Group, a car dealership based in Yongzhou in central China. While many online users criticised her for backing out of her promise, the local football association took a more conciliatory stance, saying it would not pressure her to fulfil the commitment, citing her financial difficulties.

The association’s response struck a chord with the public. It was viewed 22 million times on a mainland social media platform and drew praise from state media, which described the handling of the matter as “winning the people’s heart”.

Promise made during tough times As per a report by SCMP, Tang donated 100,000 yuan or about US$14,000 to the Yongzhou football team in August to help them participate in the Hunan Provincial Football Competition. At the time, she was among the very few sponsors willing to support the team, as most observers did not expect them to succeed.

In a video that later went viral, Tang addressed the players directly and said, “If you win the championship, I will give each of you a car as a gift.” The players responded enthusiastically, saying, “Thank you, sister.” Local media widely reported the promise, turning it into a symbol of encouragement for the underdog team.

Silence after victory The Yongzhou team went on to defeat 13 teams from across Hunan province and clinched the championship on December 27. However, following the victory, Tang disappeared from public view. The promised cars were not delivered and all related videos were deleted from her social media account, leading some players to privately express dissatisfaction.

When officials from the local Culture and Tourism Bureau contacted her, Tang said she was on a business trip and would discuss a new donation plan later. She explained that both her business and family were facing difficulties but added that she was still willing to sponsor the team with another 100,000 yuan.

Association and state media step in On January 3, the local football association issued a statement clarifying its position. “Support should not be a burden and kindness should not be translated into debts. We oppose any moral kidnaps which are not in line with real situations,” it said, adding, “Protecting and supporting enterprises’ development is also part of our social responsibility.”

State broadcaster CCTV echoed this sentiment, noting that the initial donation had helped the team through its most challenging phase. “It is a considerate gesture to respond to the company’s previous kindness. A one way donation has turned into two way support,” CCTV said, concluding, “Yongzhou has won twice, in the football match and in the people’s hearts.”