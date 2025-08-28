Chinese man jailed for sneaking into woman’s house, extracting her blood to ‘relieve stress’

A Chinese man who sedated a woman after breaking into her home and drew her blood has been jailed for two years. A Chinese man was sentenced to two years for drugging a woman and drawing her blood.(Representational image/Pexels)

The early morning break-in

The unsettling incident occurred in the early hours of 1 January 2024 in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province, southeastern China, as per a report by South China Morning Post (SCMP). The intruder, identified by his surname Li, entered the home of a woman called Yu while she was asleep. Her husband was not at home at the time.

According to SCMP, Li pushed the door open and entered the bedroom. He used a black cloth soaked with anaesthetics to knock Yu unconscious before drawing blood from her arm.

Husband’s sudden return

The act was interrupted when Yu’s husband returned home unexpectedly. Reports state that he struck Li with a kettle, forcing the intruder to flee.

Yu later recounted: “I found a tourniquet on the bed, the kind used in hospitals for drawing blood. I also felt pain in my left arm. There was a needle mark and bloodstains.”

Forensic findings

A forensic report from the Yangzhou Public Security Bureau confirmed that traces of sevoflurane and isoflurane, both anaesthetics, were detected on the cloth Li left behind.

A neighbour, surnamed Xu, said residents became fearful after the incident and many installed surveillance cameras around their homes.

Li’s chilling defence

In court, Li attempted to justify his actions as a form of stress relief. “I just enjoy sneaking into other people’s homes. It gives me a thrill that helps relieve my pressure,” he told the judges.

Court records revealed Li had a history of criminal behaviour, including previous convictions for theft, rape and unlawful entry. He had also been detained for invasion of privacy in the past.

Court’s decision

The court found Li guilty of unlawful intrusion into a residence. Considering his disturbing past offences, the judges sentenced him to two years in prison.