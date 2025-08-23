Chinese rapper stops concert to help woman catch harasser: ‘Pervert discharged onto my leg’

A Chinese rapper is being praised online for his prompt action by pausing his concert to help a woman who alleged that a stranger sexually harassed her. Reportedly, the 21-year-old rapper Apmozart asked the security and the event organisers to check the videos and close the venue doors to catch the alleged assailant. Rapper Apmozart stopped his concert to catch an alleged molester. (Screengrab (Rednote))

What had happened?

During a concert in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province in China, a woman tried to catch the rapper’s attention, reported the South China Morning Post (SCMP). At first, he thought she was just a fan and handed her the microphone. However, what she said shocked everyone at the venue.

She claimed that an unknown man sexually harassed her. “The pervert ‘discharged’ onto my leg.” She said that the man was overweight, wearing grey clothes and was similar to her height, adding that he had oily hair.

Reportedly, Apmozart took action and instructed his staff to review camera footage while saying, “Let’s go catch him.” He also advised the victim to enjoy the rest of the concert, ensuring the man would be detained.

Was the alleged perpetrator arrested?

Though the man was not identified during the concert, later, it was reported that Hangzhou police arrested a man surnamed Luo. The 25-year-old is facing criminal detention. SCMP cited that according to the region’s Public Security Administration Punishments Law, the detention can last up to 15 days.

How did social media react?

People praised Apmozart for quickly addressing the matter, dubbed him “Captain Justice, " and called the woman brave for speaking up.

An individual, as per the outlet, wrote, “She is very brave to speak up at the site. If she did not do this, she might not be able to prove what happened and bring the pervert to justice.” Another added, “Well done, Hangzhou police, for reacting fast.” A third expressed, “You are Captain Justice.”

Apmozart urges victims to speak up:

After the incident, Apmozart reportedly had a livestream in which he praised the victim and thanked everyone who helped. “She was very brave. The show’s organiser and the police also did a great job.”

He also encouraged women to speak and defend their rights, suggesting that they should try to preserve evidence if they are sexually harassed or molested.