‘Client pays ₹5 lakh, I get 5%’: Techie claims employer blocking early exit after 220% hike offer

A techie claimed they landed a 220% hike offer but were denied an early exit by their manager due to project renewals. The employee shared that they are considering absconding; however, social media users urged them to negotiate instead. A techie asked Reddit users for help dealing with a situation at work. (Representational image created using AI.)

“Got a 220% Hike Offer but Current Company Is Delaying Early Release — What Should I Do?” an individual wrote on Reddit.

Also Read: Techie quits ₹75 LPA job to build startup, but loses ‘every customer in 30 days’

The person continued that they are a data engineer with 2 years of experience. “I recently found out that my client pays my company around ₹5L/month for my work, while I receive only around 5% of that. I’ve now got an offer with a 220% hike if I join next month.”

After getting the offer, the person resigned and requested an early release, but the company refused. “I’ve resigned and requested early release due to my low pay and urgent family medical expenses, but my manager says the project is in the renewal phase and will help only after that.”

The employee said they don’t want to abscond and asked Reddit how to handle the situation.