College students surprise professor with a baby shower, her reaction is pure gold. Watch

Students of the Co-operative Institute of Health Sciences Thalassery, Kerala, threw a surprise baby shower for their professor. A video of this wonderful surprise was shared on Instagram by the handle '_perfect__okay_'. The clip, since being shared, went viral and received tons of heartening reactions. Reaction of the professor to her surprise baby shower. (Instagram/@_perfect__okay_)

"Wait for her reaction," wrote '_perfect__okay_' in the caption of the post. The video shows a classroom decorated with balloons and other things. There is even a cake kept on the table. As the teacher walks into the classroom, she is immediately taken aback after realising that the students have thrown a party for her. Throughout the video, she has a wide smile on her face and bursts into laughter with pure joy. (Also Read: US kindergarten teacher surprises students by getting married in school)

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on February 6. Since being posted, it has gained more than 4.2 million views and numerous likes. Many took to the comments section of the post to express their reactions. (Also Read: Teacher rushes to break up a fight between students. Then this happens)

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "That happiness in those eyes."

A second shared, "This is the best video I have seen on social media today. Ma'am is really lucky to have such students. I literally had tears in my eyes."

A third posted, "Sometimes your little effort makes someone's special memories."

"Her reaction is so pure," commented a fourth.

"Such a precious unexpected moment from students," said a fifth.