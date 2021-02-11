Cop dresses up as Yamraj while taking Covid-19 vaccine to spread awareness
To spread the message among the frontline workers to take the COVID-19 jab without hesitation, a police constable dressed up as 'Yamraj', the God of death, on Wednesday got himself vaccinated at a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.
Police constable Jawahar Singh, dressed in black with golden headgear, spread the message that people should not fear the COVID-19 and every frontline worker should take the COVID-19 vaccine when their turn comes.
This is not the first time Singh has donned the attire of 'Yamraj' to spread awareness.
Earlier, the Indore cop dressed up as Yamraj to appeal to people to stay indoors and made them aware of the dangers of stepping out of homes during the lockdown last year.
The Inspector-General of Indore Zone, Harinarayanachari Mishra yesterday informed that the police officials in Indore are being administered the vaccine shot now.
"The priority is being given to the officials and staffs who are above 50 years of age," Mishra said adding that top officials of the police will be vaccinated on Thursday.
There are 1,951 active cases in Madhya Pradesh while a total of 2,51,121 patients have recovered from the disease till now, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.
"With two people succumbing to the virus in the last 24-hours, the cumulative death toll of the state rises to 3,827," the ministry informed.
As many as 70,17,114 healthcare and frontline workers have been vaccinated against COVID-19 across India till now.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
12-year-old turns teacher for neighbourhood kids during school closure in Egypt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cop dresses up as Yamraj while taking Covid-19 vaccine to spread awareness
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rare yellow lobster captured by fisherman finds forever home at marine centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman turns 100, dances to celebrate birthday. Video wows people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Promise Day 2021: Memes to emotional posts, here’s how Twitter is celebrating
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man places frozen pants on parking spots around city, pics spark laughter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Clean Up Kayak: Rubbish collection tour aims to clean up Sydney Harbour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Happy ending’: Jaguar cubs born to rare wild-captive parents in Argentina
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lawyer who accidentally turned on cat filter during court reacts to Zoom mishap
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Groom uses computer as bride waits, pic prompts ‘Hold on babe’ meme trend
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Food truck’s sign for anti-maskers wins Twitter. ‘Brutally honest,’ say people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nearly 18,000-year-old ancient shell horn can still play a tune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man’s customised mask prank video gets mixed reactions on Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Redditor asks netizens to ask this to their cats, receives amusing replies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stunning geometric artwork created by snowshoe-clad volunteers in Helsinki
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox