Costco unveils a 157-piece Le Creuset masterpiece - Is it worth it?

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Oct 21, 2023 07:35 PM IST

Costco captures attention with a 157-piece Le Creuset cookware set.

Costco, the retail giant celebrated for its bulk deals and diverse inventory, has once again managed to capture the attention of shoppers across the nation. While Costco's shelves are often adorned with unconventional products, it's their recent offering that has tongues wagging and keyboards clicking. Imagine a Le Creuset cookware set so extensive it arrives at your doorstep on a pallet. This 157-piece culinary marvel, retailing for $4,500, is not your everyday kitchen addition.

Costco captures attention with a 157-piece Le Creuset cookware set.(X/gannonbreslin)

The buzz around this extraordinary set started when a post by @gannonbreslin on the social media platform X went viral. The post, which highlighted Costco's latest creation, elicited a spectrum of reactions. Some called it an indulgence, scoffing at the idea of owning multiple Dutch ovens and casserole dishes. Others, however, defended the set, arguing that for passionate cooks and bakers, this was a dream come true.

Le Creuset, renowned for its premium quality and durability, has a devoted following. While the sheer magnitude of this set might intimidate the average kitchen enthusiast, it appears tailor-made for those who view cooking as an art form. "You'd be surprised how many people's passions are cooking...but probably this set up is better for bakers than anything," remarked the original poster, defending the ambitious purchase.

Critics argue that the set's price and size make it impractical for most households. However, for semi-professional bakers and chefs, this offer seems like a steal. Despite the hefty price tag, considering the array of products included, it might just be worth the investment for culinary aficionados.

Yet, there is a caveat – this extravagant set is available only in a striking shade of red. For those uninterested in waiting for it to restock or seeking a different hue, Costco offers a plethora of individual Le Creuset pieces for customization.

In the end, while this 157-piece Le Creuset set may not be for everyone, it has undoubtedly sparked a conversation about the intersection of passion, practicality, and indulgence in the world of cooking.

