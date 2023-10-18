News / Technology / Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus available at massive discounts. Check offers

Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus available at massive discounts. Check offers

ByHT News Desk
Oct 18, 2023 06:07 PM IST

Apple iPhone 14 comes with a 15.49 cm (6.1 inch) Super Retina XDR Display. It is powered by an A15 Bionic Chip and 6 Core Processor.

If you are planning to buy an Apple iPhone, this is the right time for you. E-commerce platform Flipkart is offering massive discounts on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. You can avail the discounts and offers on the website to get an iPhone 14 at a cheaper price.

On Flipkart, Apple iPhone 14 with 128 GB storage is available at 61,999 against the listed price of 69,900. There is also a bank offer of 10 per cent discount on transactions using Bank of Baroda credit card and ICICI Bank debit card. The website is offering an exchange discount of up to 39,150. If your existing smartphone is in a good condition and you avail the exchange offer, then iPhone 14 will be available at just 22,849.

Launched last year, the Apple iPhone 14 comes with a 15.49 cm (6.1 inch) Super Retina XDR Display. It is powered by an A15 Bionic Chip and runs on 6 Core Processor. It has a 12MP + 12MP | 12MP Front Camera setup. It has other features like Emergency SOS via satellite, Crash Detection and Roadside Assistance via satellite feature.

Apple iPhone 14 was launched last year.
Apple iPhone 14 was launched last year.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus

Apple iPhone 14 Plus is currently available on Flipkart at a discounted price of 71,999 against the listed price of 79,900. There is a bank offer discount of up to 1,500 on Bank of Baroda credit card transaction. The buyers using ICICI Bank debit card can avail bank discount of up to 1,250. There is also an exchange discount of 39,150 on your old smartphone. If you are able to avail the full discount, then you need to pay just 32,849 to get the new iPhone 14 Plus.

The Apple iPhone 14 Plus with storage of 128GB has a 17.02 cm (6.7 inch) Super Retina XDR Display. It is powered by a A15 Bionic Chip and 6 Core Processor Processor. The smartphone has a 12MP + 12MP | 12MP Front Camera setup.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out