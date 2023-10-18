Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus available at massive discounts. Check offers

If you are planning to buy an Apple iPhone, this is the right time for you. E-commerce platform Flipkart is offering massive discounts on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. You can avail the discounts and offers on the website to get an iPhone 14 at a cheaper price.



On Flipkart, Apple iPhone 14 with 128 GB storage is available at ₹61,999 against the listed price of ₹69,900. There is also a bank offer of 10 per cent discount on transactions using Bank of Baroda credit card and ICICI Bank debit card. The website is offering an exchange discount of up to ₹39,150. If your existing smartphone is in a good condition and you avail the exchange offer, then iPhone 14 will be available at just ₹22,849.



Launched last year, the Apple iPhone 14 comes with a 15.49 cm (6.1 inch) Super Retina XDR Display. It is powered by an A15 Bionic Chip and runs on 6 Core Processor. It has a 12MP + 12MP | 12MP Front Camera setup. It has other features like Emergency SOS via satellite, Crash Detection and Roadside Assistance via satellite feature. Apple iPhone 14 was launched last year.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus

Apple iPhone 14 Plus is currently available on Flipkart at a discounted price of ₹71,999 against the listed price of ₹79,900. There is a bank offer discount of up to ₹1,500 on Bank of Baroda credit card transaction. The buyers using ICICI Bank debit card can avail bank discount of up to ₹1,250. There is also an exchange discount of ₹39,150 on your old smartphone. If you are able to avail the full discount, then you need to pay just ₹32,849 to get the new iPhone 14 Plus.



The Apple iPhone 14 Plus with storage of 128GB has a 17.02 cm (6.7 inch) Super Retina XDR Display. It is powered by a A15 Bionic Chip and 6 Core Processor Processor. The smartphone has a 12MP + 12MP | 12MP Front Camera setup.

