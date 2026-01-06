Couple blocks Paris–New York flight queue for pics in business class, internet fumes

An American race car driver has revealed how a couple on his flight held up the entire queue of passengers just so they could take photographs in the business class section. Parker Kligerman said that the couple went back to their economy class seats after taking pictures in business class. A woman and her partner sparked outrage by delaying the flight for their pictures (Representational image generated using AI)

The incident took place on a Paris to New York flight that was already delayed. The couple held up the flight further with their insistence on taking pictures, possibly to pretend on social media that they had travelled in business class.

A delay on the flight

“Just watched a pretty girl with I’m assuming her boyfriend during boarding (Paris- JFK, we are delayed already),” Kligerman said in his X post.

The semi-retired professional racing driver said that the girl and her partner sat down in a business class pod to take photographs. After taking the pictures, they spent some time going over them and, unsatisfied with the results, sat down to take more pictures.

In the process, they held up the whole line of flight passengers.

“Now holding up the whole line,” Kligerman said. “Not like the photos, sit down again. New photos - people getting annoyed.”

After finally getting the photos they wanted and delaying other passengers, the couple got up and walked back to their economy class seats.

Reflecting upon the incident and the couple’s motivation for wanting pics in business class, Kligerman said: “Don’t trust what you see on the internet kids”

Internet weighs in

Social media users had much to say about the couple’s lack of social etiquette.

“That is next level obnoxious. Even if she was sitting in first, it would still have been obnoxious. Did no one tell her to sit her butt down so the rest of the plane could board?” asked one person.

“I would have pushed past them or yelled for an attendant,” another declared.

Several people were of the opinion that the couple should have been handed a flying ban for their behaviour.

“This should get a person banned from the airline entirely,” a person wrote.

