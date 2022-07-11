Home / Trending / Couple signs wedding contract with pizza and saree conditions, video goes viral
trending

Couple signs wedding contract with pizza and saree conditions, video goes viral

The video that showcases the couple signing the wedding contract with pizza and saree conditions has gone viral with nearly forty million views. 
The image that shows a bride and a groom signing a wedding contract has been taken from the viral video posted on Instagram.&nbsp;(Instagram/@wedlock_photography_assam)
The image that shows a bride and a groom signing a wedding contract has been taken from the viral video posted on Instagram. (Instagram/@wedlock_photography_assam)
Published on Jul 11, 2022 07:20 PM IST
Copy Link
ByArfa Javaid

There are several videos online that showcase couples in India breaking stereotypes during their weddings. For instance, the groom wearing sindoor on their forehead, a female priest solemnising the wedding, or a bride riding a horse and taking her baraat to the groom's house. Now, a video of a couple signing a wedding 'contract' after their marriage, has been doing the rounds on social media and has left netizens in splits.

The video has been shared by an Instagram page named Wedlock Photography Assam. "Wedding contract," they wrote in the caption of the video posted on Instagram. The video showcases the bride Shanti and groom Mintu inking a wedding contract. The wedding contract has a long list of dos and don'ts, including one pizza a month and shopping after every fifteen days.

Watch the video below to check the complete list:

Since being shared a few days ago, the video has gained more than 39.4 million views and over 1.9 million likes. The share has also prompted people to flock to the comments section.

"Only one pizza in one month," commented an individual with laughing emoticons. "Shopping after 15 days," pointed another. "That's an expensive and high-risk investment," joked a third. Many also tagged their future partners and asked if they wanted a similar contract.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video wedding
viral video wedding
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out