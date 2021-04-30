Couple stumbles upon 14,000-year-old surprise while digging for a pool in Las Vegas

A couple from Las Vegas accidentally came across ancient remains of an animal from the Ice Age while digging for a pool in their backyard. News of the excavation was taken over by Nevada Science Center and has been shared on Facebook by City of Las Vegas Government.

“While excavating for a pool, residents near Floyd Lamb Park encountered bones determined to likely be between 14,000 & 6,000 years old from a horse-sized animal by Nevada Science Center. Fun fact: the north end of the Las Vegas Valley was spring-fed marshlands until relatively recently (geologically speaking),” informs the caption. The images shared along with the post show the small portion of the excavated animal’s jaws. The other photographs give a glimpse of the area from which the priceless fossil was unearthed.

Matt Perkins and his husband found the fossil while digging for a six-foot-deep pool in their backyard, reports KTNV-TV. "What we found was when they were excavating the backyard pool, they were cutting through ice age layers of sediment and sure enough they had a skeleton of an animal," Perkins further explains.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on April 30, the post has garnered several reactions and comments. People had all kinds of questions for the interesting find. While some tried guessing what kind of animal it was, others expressed their wish to know more about the nature of the fossils.

“What kind of animal is that?” enquired a Facebook user. “This is so interesting. Looking forward to knowing more about the object,” commented another.

What are your thoughts on this exciting find?