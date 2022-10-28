Home / Trending / Crab ‘dressed’ for Halloween pulls ‘unexpected trick’ on researchers watching it

Crab ‘dressed’ for Halloween pulls ‘unexpected trick’ on researchers watching it

Published on Oct 28, 2022 12:18 PM IST

The video of the crab ‘dressed’ for Halloween who pulled an ‘unexpected trick’ on researchers watching it was posted on Instagram.

This image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the crab ‘dressed’ for Halloween.(Instagram/@schmidtocean)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Schmidt Ocean Institute often takes to Instagram to share incredible and surprising videos of animals that live underwater. Their videos, besides being amazing, also raise awareness about the world that lies beneath the water. Case in point, their latest video that shows a crab “dressed” for Halloween.

The organisation shared a video of a crab carrying corals on its back. Alongside, they also posted a detailed caption to explain more about the reason behind the behaviour of the crustacean. “This crab came ready for #Halloween! ‘It looks like something @DrSeuss would draw!’,” they wrote along with a comment made by one of the researchers in the video.

“Observed during Dive 398 on Noddy Reef during the #EdgeGBR expedition, this crab is carrying a colony of Zoanthid corals. No, it isn’t entering a costume contest; researchers believe there is a symbiotic relationship - the crab gets a degree of protection from the Zoas, and the coral gets better access to food (levitation might be somewhere in the equation as well),” they explained.

“The crab also pulled an unexpected trick on the team watching it - wait for their reactions to its surprising moves!,” the organisation added and concluded the post.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted about 12 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 19,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also gathered nearly 1,900 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“Or Tim Burton,” posted an Instagram user mentioning an American filmmaker who is known for his dark and gothic fantasy and horror films. “That's spectacular,” shared another. “Best dressed,” commented a third. “Wow! Absolutely amazing! Definitely looks like something off the page of a story book,” wrote a fourth.

