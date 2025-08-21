Cracker Barrel to Aunt Jemima: 5 brands that faced backlash after logo change

On Wednesday, popular US food and gift chain Cracker Barrel announced that they are changing its logo after 48 years, as part of a rebranding effort. The decision to scrap the iconic logo led to backlash on social media. But this is not the first time a popular brand faced backlash for rebranding. Cracker Barrel followed Aunty Jemima in changing their logo.(X)

In recent times, widely sold products, such as the Aunt Jemima Maple Syrup to Land O'Lakes and Uncle Ben, several brands have faced social media backlash when they changed their logos or rebranded. Here are five such brands.

5 Brands That Faced Backlash After Rebranding

1. Uncle Ben

Uncle Ben’s rebranded to Ben’s Original in 2020, dropping the “Uncle” to move away from racial stereotypes. The move was meant to modernize the brand but many customers criticized it for abandoning a recognizable identity. Some saw the change as unnecessary “virtue signaling.”

2. Aunt Jemima

Aunt Jemima officially became Pearl Milling Company in 2021, retiring the iconic name and character tied to racist imagery. The new branding, however, was met with widespread backlash. Shoppers complained that the new name was forgettable.

3. Land O' Lakes

Land O’Lakes redesigned its packaging in 2020, removing the Native American woman who had appeared on products for nearly a century. The update was intended to modernize the logo and avoid stereotypical depictions. Critics, though, accused the company of erasing heritage.

4. Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel's recent logo change has sparked a massive backlash. The brand removed the image of the man resting against the oak barrel, which was the brand's identity since 1977, and brought an all-text alternative. Cracker Barrel says that the rebranding was part of an effort to modernize the brand.

5. Dunkin'

Dunkin' dropped the word “Donuts” from its name in 2018, aiming to highlight its expanded focus on coffee and beverages. While the company pitched it as a modern update, the move upset many customers.