Is Aunt Jemima coming back to syrup bottles in 2025? What we know

Rumors that Aunt Jemima will return to syrup bottle packaging in 2025 have gone viral on social media. The speculation began after an X (formerly Twitter) account posted on Saturday: “Quaker Oats Announced Aunt Jemima Will Return to Syrup Bottles in 2025!! They should have never removed her to start with.” Is Aunt Jemima actually coming back to syrup bottles?(UnSplash)

The rumor sparked a frenzy online, with many expressing excitement over the alleged return.

“I love Aunt Jemima! She reminds me of my Grandma Dot who always made pancakes for us with lots of Aunt Jemima syrup,” one person wrote.

Another wrote, “Good for AJ. Pancakes taste better with her around for some reason!”

A third person commented, “I miss seeing her in the morning. Can't wait for the smell of fresh coffee & Aunt Jemima again.”

Another person wrote, “I remember Aunt Jemima on black and white TV as a kid and she was a warm and wonderful woman. That was my impression of her and it carried the rest of my life. Glad to see the character back and wish the woman who played her on TV back in the 50s was still around.”

Is Aunt Jemima Actually Coming Back?

As of now, there is no credible source to support the claim that Aunt Jemima will return to syrup bottles. Quaker Oats has not made any official announcements regarding this. It is likely just another rumor.

A similar rumor circulated in late October 2024 when the Facebook page America’s Last Line of Defense claimed: "Boycotts work! Quaker has announced that Aunt Jemima will be back on syrup bottles in 2025." The post alleged that Quaker Oats said: "Our customers have spoken."

When and Why Was Aunt Jemima Removed?

In 2020, Quaker Oats announced that the Aunt Jemima brand of syrup and pancake mix would be rebranded, citing the character’s origins rooted in racial stereotypes. The 130-year-old brand featured a Black woman named Aunt Jemima, originally depicted as a minstrel character.

"We recognize Aunt Jemima's origins are based on a racial stereotype," Kristin Kroepfl, vice president and chief marketing officer of Quaker Foods North America, said in a news release at the time. "As we work to make progress toward racial equality through several initiatives, we also must take a hard look at our portfolio of brands and ensure they reflect our values and meet our consumers' expectations."

In 2021, the brand was rebranded as “Pearl Milling Company.”