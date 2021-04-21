IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / ‘Cricket rules meet safety guidelines’ in Google’s new advisory post
The image was shared on Instagram by Google.(Instagram/@googleindia)
The image was shared on Instagram by Google.(Instagram/@googleindia)
trending

‘Cricket rules meet safety guidelines’ in Google’s new advisory post

Google took to Instagram to share the post.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 05:54 PM IST

Google recently took to Instagram to share about the safety rules that one should follow amid the ongoing pandemic. Their creative post has now won people over.

“Cricket rules meet safety guidelines. Stay at home and stay safe. For more information on Covid-appropriate behaviour, visit @mohfwindia [Ministry of Health and Family Welfare]” they wrote. Google’s post is complete with five creatively created images.

The first image shows a cartoon figure of an umpire. It also has the words “most important rules of the game right now” written on it. Take a look at the post to see what the other images show.

Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 3,400 likes. It has also accumulated tons of responses from people. There were many who shared clapping emoji to express their appreciation for the post.

What are your thoughts on Google’s post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
google cricket

Related Stories

Mumbai Police took to Instagram to share the image.(Instagram/@mumbaipolice)
Mumbai Police took to Instagram to share the image.(Instagram/@mumbaipolice)
trending

Mumbai Police uses power of pun to share advisory message. Seen the post yet?

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 11:38 AM IST
“Brilliant,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to Mumbai Police's punistic post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP